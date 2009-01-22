ACADEMIC RESEARCH CENTRES

Summary sheet
Undersecretariat of the Treasury
Prime Minister’s Office
Foreign Economic Relations
Mr. Memduh Aslan Akçay
Director General
İnönü Bulvarı No:36
06510 Emek/ Ankara/ TURKEY
Phone : (+90 312) 213 68 73
Fax : (+90 312) 212 85 50 / 87 37
www.treasury.gov.tr
The purpose of the proposed loan is to co-finance, via the Undersecretariat of Treasury, two elements of the public science system of the Republic of Turkey: (a) public investments in RDI production of academic staff employed by Turkish universities in 2009 and 2010 (b) public investments in the scientific equipment of universities in 2009 and 2010.
Co-financing public science system of the Republic of Turkey for improving RDI infrastructure and for strengthening research capacity at the top public universities and research centers.
The competent authorities are to consider the environmental impact of RDI activities in the context of prevailing national planning and environmental regulations.
The Bank will require that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant national procurement legislati.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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