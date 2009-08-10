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SY MUNICIPAL & ENVIRONMENT INFRASTRUCT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Syrian Arab Republic : € 50,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 5,000,000
Solid waste : € 20,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/11/2009 : € 5,000,000
20/11/2009 : € 20,000,000
20/11/2009 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related press
Syria: FEMIP secures a EUR 100 million package to help modernise municipalities

Summary sheet

Release date
10 August 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/11/2009
20080246
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Syria Municipal & Environment Infrastructure project
Ministry of Local Administration
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million.
EUR 100 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns different investment schemes in Syrian municipalities, with special emphasis on improving the current urban infrastructure. The investments mainly cover the fields of urban renewal, urban traffic and transport, public tourist facilities, wastewater and solid waste management.

The project aims to improve priority infrastructure  and the quality of local life in Syrian municipalities, to increase competitiveness and promote local economic growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter will be required to implement all investment schemes under this loan in compliance with the substance of EU environmental legislation (namely EIA, nature conservation areas and energy performance of buildings (EPBD)). Proposals for environmental monitoring will be reviewed by the Bank and the Bank will monitor the process closely during implementation.

National and international procurement is envisaged, in line with the relevant EU procurement directives and the Syrian procurement law. The Finance Contract will include standard clauses covering the procurement aspects and obligations in line with EIB Procurement Guidelines. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Other links
Related press
Syria: FEMIP secures a EUR 100 million package to help modernise municipalities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Syria: FEMIP secures a EUR 100 million package to help modernise municipalities
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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