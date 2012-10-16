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METROPOLITANA DI MILANO M4

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 300,000,000
Transport : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2014 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METROPOLITANA DI MILANO M4

Summary sheet

Release date
16 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2014
20080238
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
METROPOLITANA DI MILANO M4
COMUNE DI MILANO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 1942 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is located in Milan, Italy, and consists of the construction and operation of a new metro line linking Milan’s Linate City Airport in the eastern outskirts to S. Cristoforo suburban railway station in the western outskirts for a total length of 14.2 kilometres.

To improve the quality of the public transport service in the city, providing a frequent, reliable and fast transport service that is expected to support the city’s objectives for sustainable urban mobility. It is also expected to deliver considerable economic benefits in terms of travel time savings, road congestion relief, reductions in pollutants and GHG emissions as well as in vehicle operating costs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended) under which the need for a full EIA is decided by the competent authority according to national legislation transposing the EU Directives.

The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures including publication in the OJEU (in this particular case, Directive 2004/17/EC). Accordingly, all contracts over the relevant EU Directive thresholds will be tendered in accordance with EU law.

Related documents
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METROPOLITANA DI MILANO M4

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METROPOLITANA DI MILANO M4
Publication Date
14 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
45642155
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20080238
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METROPOLITANA DI MILANO M4
Other links
Summary sheet
METROPOLITANA DI MILANO M4
Data sheet
METROPOLITANA DI MILANO M4

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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