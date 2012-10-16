METROPOLITANA DI MILANO M4

Summary sheet
The project is located in Milan, Italy, and consists of the construction and operation of a new metro line linking Milan’s Linate City Airport in the eastern outskirts to S. Cristoforo suburban railway station in the western outskirts for a total length of 14.2 kilometres.
To improve the quality of the public transport service in the city, providing a frequent, reliable and fast transport service that is expected to support the city’s objectives for sustainable urban mobility. It is also expected to deliver considerable economic benefits in terms of travel time savings, road congestion relief, reductions in pollutants and GHG emissions as well as in vehicle operating costs.
The Project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended) under which the need for a full EIA is decided by the competent authority according to national legislation transposing the EU Directives.
The Promoter is subject to and follows EU procurement procedures including publication in the OJEU (in this particular case, Directive 2004/17/EC). Accordingly, all contracts over the relevant EU Directive thresholds will be tendered in accordance with EU law.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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