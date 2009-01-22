Borkum West II Offshore Windpark

Summary sheet
Trianel Power Windpark Borkum GmbH & Co.KG
The project concerns the installation of the first large-size offshore wind farm in the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the North Sea. The wind farm area itself (~55 km2) is located about 45 km north of the East Frisian Island Borkum. Borkum is the largest and westernmost of these islands, north of The Netherlands. The planned capacity will be up to 400 MWe, and given the predicted wind resources of around 3,500 equivalent full load hours it would result in a yearly net production of approximately up to 1,300 GWh.
The Project will contribute to German and European targets for renewable energy (abatement of CO2 emissions and diversification of energy supply.)
Due to its technical characteristics the project falls under Annex II of EIA-Directive 85/337/EEC and its amendments. National regulations require for offshore wind farms with more than 20 units a full EIA including public consultation. In addition, as the project is located in the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the North Sea it is subject to United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (“UNCLOS”) and national regulations concerning installations activities in the sea. Information provided by the promoter indicates that the permit application process has been initiated and a public consultation took place. The Bank will review the details of the environmental procedures during appraisal.
The promoter being majority owned by public municipal utilities is a contracting authority in the sense of the procurement directive 2004/17/EC and would thus have to follow the provisions of that directive including publication of contract notices in the EUOJ. The project rights however will be acquired by the promoter, whilst the acquisition will conditionally include for the promoter to enter into to supply agreements pre-negotiated by the private developer for main core components. Thus, publication of contract notices for these particular components appear to be unnecessary. Details of procurment procedures applied will be verified during appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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