Ostrava Municipal Infrastructure

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
City of Ostrava
A multi-sector framework facility for financing investment schemes that the Ostrava City will undertake within the framework of the 2007-13 EU programming period. The project will comprise schemes co-financed by EU Structural Funds and the City’s own investments. The schemes, mostly of small and medium size, will pertain primarily to urban renewal, environment (in particular sewerage system investments and energy saving measures in buildings) as well as to other sectors under the City’s responsibility.
The improvement and upgrading of municipal infrastructure is a pre-condition for the City's continuing development, and a pre-requisite for increasing its attractiveness to investors, whilst simultaneously improving the quality of life of its citizens.
For the sub-projects co-financed on programme level (EU Operational Programmes) a Strategic Environmental Assessment is required, in order to comply with the EU Directive 2001/42/EC. Some of the schemes to be financed may fall under the requirements laid down in the European Directive 85/337/EEC and subsequent revisions. The Bank will request to be informed of the actions/decisions taken by the Promoter on the necessity of undertaking an EIA for the sub-projects.
The promoter as a public administration entity is required to follow the EU public procurement rules as implemented by national law.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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