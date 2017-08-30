Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Moldova : € 80,000,000
Energy : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2017 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Part 1_Feasibility assessment and ESIA of the 1st priority project
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - ESIA Study
Related public register
11/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Full ESIA
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Non-Technical Summary
Related public register
15/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Stakeholders Engagement Plan
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - ESAP - Feasibility Study and ESIA
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Studiu privind Evaluarea Impactului Social și de Mediu
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Planul de Management și Monitorizare de Mediu și Social - ESMMP
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Annex 1: Gap analysis between national legislation versus international framework requirements
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Land Acquisition and Compensation Framework
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Environmental and Social Management and Monitoring Plan
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Planul de implicare a părților interesate
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Study
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Anexa 1: Analiza divergenţelor între legislația națională și cea internațională referitoare la ESIA
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Cadrul de achiziție și compensare a terenurilor
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Rezumatul Non-Tehnic
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - PLAN DE ACȚIUNE DE MEDIU ȘI SOCIAL EVALUAREA FEZBILITĂȚII ȘI
Related press
EU, EIB, EBRD and World Bank finance Republic of Moldova-Romania power link

Summary sheet

Release date
30 August 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2017
20080194
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION
IS MOLDELECTRICA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 270 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of the power interconnection Isaccea – Vulcanesti – Chisinau between the Republic of Moldova and Romania. It will include the construction of a converter station in Vulcanesti, a 400kV transmission line between Vulcanesti and Chisinau as well as extensions of the existing Vulcanesti and Chisinau substations.

Electricity production in Moldova relies on a dominant electricity producer located in the region of Transnistria. The electricity purchased from this power plant and imports from Ukraine meet up to 80% of the overall demand. The project will contribute to the diversification of supply and the energy security of the country. The project will also contribute to connecting the country to the European electricity market, which will increase competition and improve access to cheaper sources of electricity. The project is also expected to foster opportunities for cross-border electricity trade in the South-Eastern Europe region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) is currently under development for the project in the context of the feasibility study, in accordance with Moldovan and EU standards. It will be subject to public consultation. A land acquisition and compensation plan will need to be developed for the high voltage line component once detailed design information is available.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Part 1_Feasibility assessment and ESIA of the 1st priority project
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - ESIA Study
11/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Full ESIA
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
13/09/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Non-Technical Summary
15/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION
09/05/2024 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Stakeholders Engagement Plan
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - ESAP - Feasibility Study and ESIA
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Studiu privind Evaluarea Impactului Social și de Mediu
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Planul de Management și Monitorizare de Mediu și Social - ESMMP
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Annex 1: Gap analysis between national legislation versus international framework requirements
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Land Acquisition and Compensation Framework
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Environmental and Social Management and Monitoring Plan
09/05/2024 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Planul de implicare a părților interesate
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Study
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Anexa 1: Analiza divergenţelor între legislația națională și cea internațională referitoare la ESIA
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Cadrul de achiziție și compensare a terenurilor
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Non Technical Summary
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Rezumatul Non-Tehnic
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - PLAN DE ACȚIUNE DE MEDIU ȘI SOCIAL EVALUAREA FEZBILITĂȚII ȘI
Other links
Related press
EU, EIB, EBRD and World Bank finance Republic of Moldova-Romania power link

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Part 1_Feasibility assessment and ESIA of the 1st priority project
Publication Date
13 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78043809
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - ESIA Study
Publication Date
13 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77986470
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Full ESIA
Publication Date
11 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78450221
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Publication Date
13 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78034897
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Non-Technical Summary
Publication Date
13 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77978764
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION
Publication Date
15 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76656642
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Stakeholders Engagement Plan
Publication Date
9 May 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
212210958
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - ESAP - Feasibility Study and ESIA
Publication Date
9 May 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
212116211
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Studiu privind Evaluarea Impactului Social și de Mediu
Publication Date
9 May 2024
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
212116210
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Planul de Management și Monitorizare de Mediu și Social - ESMMP
Publication Date
9 May 2024
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
211134705
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Annex 1: Gap analysis between national legislation versus international framework requirements
Publication Date
9 May 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
212218647
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Land Acquisition and Compensation Framework
Publication Date
9 May 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
212171995
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Environmental and Social Management and Monitoring Plan
Publication Date
9 May 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
212177496
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Planul de implicare a părților interesate
Publication Date
9 May 2024
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
212169886
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Study
Publication Date
9 May 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
212183446
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Anexa 1: Analiza divergenţelor între legislația națională și cea internațională referitoare la ESIA
Publication Date
9 May 2024
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
212172101
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Cadrul de achiziție și compensare a terenurilor
Publication Date
9 May 2024
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
212211030
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
9 May 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
212060414
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Rezumatul Non-Tehnic
Publication Date
9 May 2024
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
210759779
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - PLAN DE ACȚIUNE DE MEDIU ȘI SOCIAL EVALUAREA FEZBILITĂȚII ȘI
Publication Date
9 May 2024
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
212139847
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20080194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Part 1_Feasibility assessment and ESIA of the 1st priority project
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - ESIA Study
Related public register
11/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Full ESIA
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Non-Technical Summary
Related public register
15/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Stakeholders Engagement Plan
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - ESAP - Feasibility Study and ESIA
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Studiu privind Evaluarea Impactului Social și de Mediu
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Planul de Management și Monitorizare de Mediu și Social - ESMMP
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Annex 1: Gap analysis between national legislation versus international framework requirements
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Land Acquisition and Compensation Framework
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Environmental and Social Management and Monitoring Plan
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Planul de implicare a părților interesate
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Study
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Anexa 1: Analiza divergenţelor între legislația națională și cea internațională referitoare la ESIA
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Cadrul de achiziție și compensare a terenurilor
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Rezumatul Non-Tehnic
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - PLAN DE ACȚIUNE DE MEDIU ȘI SOCIAL EVALUAREA FEZBILITĂȚII ȘI
Other links
Summary sheet
MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION
Data sheet
MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION
Related press
EU, EIB, EBRD and World Bank finance Republic of Moldova-Romania power link

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EU, EIB, EBRD and World Bank finance Republic of Moldova-Romania power link
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Part 1_Feasibility assessment and ESIA of the 1st priority project
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - ESIA Study
Related public register
11/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Full ESIA
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Non-Technical Summary
Related public register
15/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Stakeholders Engagement Plan
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - ESAP - Feasibility Study and ESIA
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Studiu privind Evaluarea Impactului Social și de Mediu
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Planul de Management și Monitorizare de Mediu și Social - ESMMP
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Annex 1: Gap analysis between national legislation versus international framework requirements
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Land Acquisition and Compensation Framework
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Environmental and Social Management and Monitoring Plan
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Planul de implicare a părților interesate
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Study
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Anexa 1: Analiza divergenţelor între legislația națională și cea internațională referitoare la ESIA
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Cadrul de achiziție și compensare a terenurilor
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - Rezumatul Non-Tehnic
Related public register
09/05/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MOLDOVA ROMANIA ELECTRICITY INTERCONNECTION - PLAN DE ACȚIUNE DE MEDIU ȘI SOCIAL EVALUAREA FEZBILITĂȚII ȘI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications