STEG IV TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE

Summary sheet
Société Tunisienne de l'Electricité et du Gaz (STEG)
The operation will fund STEG's planned power transmission investment programme under the XIth Plan (2007-2011), comprising 400/225 KV, 150/33 KV and 225/90 KV shielded substations and an estimated 420 km of HV lines.
The project forms part of a priority Tunisian government programme aimed at bolstering its power transmission grid and improving its management. The project will enable the promoter to satisfy increasing power demand, improve the reliability of power supplies and connect and optimise the use of traditional and renewable generating facilities.
Were the project located within the EU, the two overhead power lines planned (Bizerte-Mateur-Mornaguia and Bizerte-Mornaguia) would come under Annex I to the EU Directive on environmental impact assessments (97/11/EC, as amended by 2003/35), while the remainder of the project would be subject to Annex II, leaving the competent national authority to decide whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) was required according to the selection criterion specified in the EU Directive. However, under Tunisian law applicable since 2005 (Decree No 2005-1991, July 2005), power transmission infrastructure is not subject to either EIAs or public consultations.
Environmental studies have been conducted and the communities affected by the project have been consulted.
Having carried out the previous projects, the promoter is fully familiar with the Bank’s procurement procedures and issues international calls for tender.
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