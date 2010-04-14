STEG IV TRANSPORT ELECTRICITE

Were the project located within the EU, the two overhead power lines planned (Bizerte-Mateur-Mornaguia and Bizerte-Mornaguia) would come under Annex I to the EU Directive on environmental impact assessments (97/11/EC, as amended by 2003/35), while the remainder of the project would be subject to Annex II, leaving the competent national authority to decide whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) was required according to the selection criterion specified in the EU Directive. However, under Tunisian law applicable since 2005 (Decree No 2005-1991, July 2005), power transmission infrastructure is not subject to either EIAs or public consultations.

Environmental studies have been conducted and the communities affected by the project have been consulted.