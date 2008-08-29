NSRF COFINANCING FACILITY

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project aims at co-financing eligible projects for EU grant assistance under the structural and cohesion funds during the programming period 2007-2013 within 3 sector operational programmes as well as potential projects in the identified sectors under the NSRF/National Development Plan which do not benefit from grant support during the present programming period.
The facility would contribute to the development and implementation of key infrastructure projects in line with the EU programming period 2007-2013 as well as to enhance the speedier absorption of EU grants by offering the possibility of availability of funds at an early stage of project implementation.
The project, being a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as Framework Loan/Structural Programme Loan, will have a number of effects on the environment, including reduction of pollution, reduced use of energy, increase of safety, improved water and wastewater services. The Bank will require from the promoter to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU directives, including SEA, EIA, Habitats, Birds Directives, as transposed in the national law.
The promoter as a public administration entity is required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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