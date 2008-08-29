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NSRF COFINANCING FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,000,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 1,000,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 250,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 350,000,000
Transport : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/11/2008 : € 250,000,000
24/11/2008 : € 350,000,000
24/11/2008 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Mures County - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - ARAD County - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Giurgu - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Integrated Waste Management System in Bistrita Nasaud County - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sibiu - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Integrated Waste Management System in Vrancea County - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Integrated Waste Management System in Covasna County - EN
Related public register
02/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALATI COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related public register
19/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - National Strategic Reference co-Financing (NSRF) Facility - 9 projects - water and wastewater
Related public register
19/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - National Strategic Reference co-Financing (NSRF) Facility - Bacau Agglomeration - Bacau Water and Wastewater
Related public register
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARGES WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BACAU WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEHEDINTI WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIHOR WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARGES WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARAS SEVERIN WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOTOSANI WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALCEA WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related press
Romania: EIB lends EUR 1 billion to Romania for project co-financing
Related sub-project
CONSTANTA-IALOMITA WATER-WASTEWATER (FL20080170)
Related sub-project
REHABILITATION OF NR6 (FL20080170)
Related sub-project
ALBA COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL2008-0170)
Related sub-project
SIBIU-BRASOV WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
DOLJ COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
SUCEAVA COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
TIMIS COUNTY WATER-SEWERAGE (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
RAILWAY CORRIDOR IV (BORDER - KM 614)
Related sub-project
NEAMT-HARGHITA WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
BRAILA COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL2008-0170)
Related sub-project
BUZAU COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)

Summary sheet

Release date
29 August 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/11/2008
20080170
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
National Strategic Reference co-Financing (NSRF) Facility
Romania
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 1000 million.
EUR 12 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims at co-financing eligible projects for EU grant assistance under the structural and cohesion funds during the programming period 2007-2013 within 3 sector operational programmes as well as potential projects in the identified sectors under the NSRF/National Development Plan which do not benefit from grant support during the present programming period.

The facility would contribute to the development and implementation of key infrastructure projects in line with the EU programming period 2007-2013 as well as to enhance the speedier absorption of EU grants by offering the possibility of availability of funds at an early stage of project implementation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project, being a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as Framework Loan/Structural Programme Loan, will have a number of effects on the environment, including reduction of pollution, reduced use of energy, increase of safety, improved water and wastewater services. The Bank will require from the promoter to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU directives, including SEA, EIA, Habitats, Birds Directives, as transposed in the national law.

The promoter as a public administration entity is required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC) including publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law.

Related documents
02/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALATI COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
19/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - National Strategic Reference co-Financing (NSRF) Facility - 9 projects - water and wastewater
19/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - National Strategic Reference co-Financing (NSRF) Facility - Bacau Agglomeration - Bacau Water and Wastewater
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARGES WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BACAU WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEHEDINTI WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIHOR WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARGES WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARAS SEVERIN WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOTOSANI WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALCEA WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related projects
Related sub-project
CONSTANTA-IALOMITA WATER-WASTEWATER (FL20080170)
Related sub-project
REHABILITATION OF NR6 (FL20080170)
Related sub-project
ALBA COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL2008-0170)
Related sub-project
SIBIU-BRASOV WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
DOLJ COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
SUCEAVA COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
TIMIS COUNTY WATER-SEWERAGE (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
RAILWAY CORRIDOR IV (BORDER - KM 614)
Related sub-project
NEAMT-HARGHITA WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
BRAILA COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL2008-0170)
Related sub-project
BUZAU COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Mures County - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - ARAD County - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Giurgu - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Integrated Waste Management System in Bistrita Nasaud County - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sibiu - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Integrated Waste Management System in Vrancea County - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Integrated Waste Management System in Covasna County - EN
Related press
Romania: EIB lends EUR 1 billion to Romania for project co-financing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALATI COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Publication Date
2 Jun 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
59394702
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20080170
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - National Strategic Reference co-Financing (NSRF) Facility - 9 projects - water and wastewater
Publication Date
19 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57594840
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20080170
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - National Strategic Reference co-Financing (NSRF) Facility - Bacau Agglomeration - Bacau Water and Wastewater
Publication Date
19 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63241080
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20080170
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARGES WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Publication Date
17 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63220268
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20080170
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BACAU WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85680186
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20080170
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEHEDINTI WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88905851
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20080170
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIHOR WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85687327
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20080170
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARGES WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85821361
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20080170
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARAS SEVERIN WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85720294
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20080170
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOTOSANI WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85705536
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20080170
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALCEA WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88901998
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20080170
Sector(s)
Composite infrastructure
Transport
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALATI COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related public register
19/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - National Strategic Reference co-Financing (NSRF) Facility - 9 projects - water and wastewater
Related public register
19/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - National Strategic Reference co-Financing (NSRF) Facility - Bacau Agglomeration - Bacau Water and Wastewater
Related public register
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARGES WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BACAU WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEHEDINTI WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIHOR WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARGES WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARAS SEVERIN WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOTOSANI WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALCEA WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Other links
Summary sheet
National Strategic Reference co-Financing (NSRF) Facility
Data sheet
NSRF COFINANCING FACILITY
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Mures County - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - ARAD County - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Giurgu - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Integrated Waste Management System in Bistrita Nasaud County - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sibiu - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Integrated Waste Management System in Vrancea County - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Integrated Waste Management System in Covasna County - EN
Related press
Romania: EIB lends EUR 1 billion to Romania for project co-financing
Related sub-project
CONSTANTA-IALOMITA WATER-WASTEWATER (FL20080170)
Related sub-project
REHABILITATION OF NR6 (FL20080170)
Related sub-project
ALBA COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL2008-0170)
Related sub-project
SIBIU-BRASOV WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
DOLJ COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
SUCEAVA COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
TIMIS COUNTY WATER-SEWERAGE (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
RAILWAY CORRIDOR IV (BORDER - KM 614)
Related sub-project
NEAMT-HARGHITA WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
BRAILA COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL2008-0170)
Related sub-project
BUZAU COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EIB lends EUR 1 billion to Romania for project co-financing
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Mures County - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - ARAD County - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Giurgu - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Integrated Waste Management System in Bistrita Nasaud County - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sibiu - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Integrated Waste Management System in Vrancea County - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Integrated Waste Management System in Covasna County - EN
Related public register
02/06/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALATI COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related public register
19/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - National Strategic Reference co-Financing (NSRF) Facility - 9 projects - water and wastewater
Related public register
19/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - National Strategic Reference co-Financing (NSRF) Facility - Bacau Agglomeration - Bacau Water and Wastewater
Related public register
17/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARGES WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BACAU WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEHEDINTI WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIHOR WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARGES WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARAS SEVERIN WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOTOSANI WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VALCEA WATER AND WASTEWATER (FL 20080170)
Related sub-project
CONSTANTA-IALOMITA WATER-WASTEWATER (FL20080170)
Related sub-project
REHABILITATION OF NR6 (FL20080170)
Related sub-project
ALBA COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL2008-0170)
Related sub-project
SIBIU-BRASOV WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
DOLJ COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
SUCEAVA COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
TIMIS COUNTY WATER-SEWERAGE (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
RAILWAY CORRIDOR IV (BORDER - KM 614)
Related sub-project
NEAMT-HARGHITA WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)
Related sub-project
BRAILA COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL2008-0170)
Related sub-project
BUZAU COUNTY WATER-WASTEWATER (FL 2008-0170)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications