Repsol IX – Petronor URF

Summary sheet
Repsol YPF
Construction and operation of a delayed coker unit with a capacity of 2 Mt/a in the existing Petronor refinery at Bilbao. The project will convert low-value heavy fuel oils into higher value and low sulphur containing petrochemical feedstocks and diesel.
The increased production of cleaner transport fuels at the expense of more polluting heavy oil products is in line with European policy and directives to improve fuel specifications, and leading to reduced tailpipe emissions and improved fuel economy of vehicles.
The project concerns the upgrading of an existing refinery to improve competitiveness by converting heavy oil products to high quality fuels and petrochemical feedstock. It falls under Annex II of the EIA directive 85/337/EC and its amendments. Due to its technical characteristics and potential impacts on the environment, an EIA was conducted by the promoter and approved by the environmental authorities in the second half of 2008.
The project is a private sector operation. Procurement follows the promoter’s corporate in-house purchasing procedures to ensure an appropriate level of competition among qualified contractors.
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