Moldova Water Sector project

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Promoter of the project is the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Moldova
The project concerns the rehabilitation and extension of water supply and sanitation systems in a number of smaller towns in the Republic of Moldova.
The main objective of the project is compliance with the water quality and service standards as set by the EU directives and partially transposed into national law, in order to improve the quality of the environment and reduce public health risks via the adequate supply of drinking water and collection, treatment and disposal of wastewater.
The project will contribute to: a) improving the environment by rehabilitating and expanding potable water supply and reducing the discharge of untreated waste waters into the receiving water bodies and eventually into the Black Sea; and b) improving the efficiency of water and sanitation systems, thus promoting greenhouse gas reduction.
The procurement procedure for the investment programme will be discussed with the promoter during appraisal. The major contracts will be published in the OJEC, in line with the Bank’s procurement guidelines.
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