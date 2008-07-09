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RE GEOTHERMAL ENERGY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 170,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Iceland : € 170,000,000
Energy : € 170,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/11/2009 : € 170,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for the Hellisheidi Geothermal Power Station - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for the Hverahlid Geothermal Power Station - EN
Related press
Iceland: EUR 170 million for geothermal energy project

Summary sheet

Release date
9 July 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/11/2009
20080135
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RE Geothermal Energy
Orkuveita Reykjavikur (Reykjavik Energy)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 170 million.
Approximately EUR 340 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the expansion of the Hellisheiði geothermal power plant by additional 90 MWel and the construction of a new 90 MWel geothermal power plant at Hverahlíð.

The objective of the new power units is to meet increasing demand for electricity in the industrial, residential and commercial sectors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Both investment projects, i.e. stage 5 of the Hellisheiði Plant and Hverahlíð Plant have been subject to a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure in accordance with national legislation (Icelandic EIA Act no. 106/2000), which is based on the EU Directive 85/337 with its amendments.

The procedures employed for awarding works, supplies and services contracts for the various components of the project are in accordance with Icelandic legislation, which is based on the relevant EU Directive (2004/17/EC) and includes the requirement to publish tender announcements in the EC Official Journal.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for the Hellisheidi Geothermal Power Station - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for the Hverahlid Geothermal Power Station - EN
Related press
Iceland: EUR 170 million for geothermal energy project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Iceland: EUR 170 million for geothermal energy project
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for the Hellisheidi Geothermal Power Station - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for the Hverahlid Geothermal Power Station - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications