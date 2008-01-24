Ambiente Urbano Firenze V

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Comune di Firenze
The project concerns the financing of different investment schemes in the City of Firenze, included in the three-year Investment Program 2008-2010. The investments mainly cover the fields of transport, streets rehabilitation, health and education, cultural and historical heritage and public buildings rehabilitation.
The improvement of basic infrastructures and the creation of a modern public transportation system (such as the tramway) is a condition for the city’s continuing sustainable social and economic development, whilst simultaneously improving the quality of life, upgrading the urban environment and valorising the existing resources.
The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity and on the verification of the respect of EU Directives both for the global programme and for each of the selected road schemes, including undertaking of SEA/EIAs, and assessment of the application of Habitat and Bird Directive where appropriate.
The Promoter is subject to EU regulations (EU Directives 2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC). Tenders have been/will be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Application of EU procedures by the local authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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