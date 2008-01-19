EXIM Bank of India Framework Loan

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Framework loan to support both investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency and the EU presence in India through FDI and transfer of technology and know-how from Europe.
The proposed operation would contribute to support both investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency in India as well as the EU presence in India. This operation would be a material contribution to the EU-India Strategic Partnership which foresees, inter alia, cooperation in trade and investment, and fighting climate change.
The key objective of this operation is to improve the global environment by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. Most individual schemes to be financed will be small and are expected to have limited environmental impacts, however, some of the schemes if located in the EU might well be categorized as Annex II-type projects under the EIA Directive, which would require review by the competent authority for the need to carry out an EIA. The investment schemes shall be prepared in line with the relevant national and EU environmental standards, including due consideration for protection of sites of nature conservation, as well as the social safeguards of the Bank.
Procurement will have to be undertaken in accordance with the Bank’s Procurement Guidelines.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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