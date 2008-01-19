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EXIM BANK OF INDIA FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 49,500,000
Energy : € 100,500,000
Signature date(s)
2/12/2008 : € 49,500,000
2/12/2008 : € 100,500,000
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Summary sheet

Release date
5 May 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/12/2008
20080119
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EXIM Bank of India Framework Loan
Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 150 million.
EUR 300 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to support both investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency and the EU presence in India through FDI and transfer of technology and know-how from Europe.

The proposed operation would contribute to support both investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency in India as well as the EU presence in India. This operation would be a material contribution to the EU-India Strategic Partnership which foresees, inter alia, cooperation in trade and investment, and fighting climate change.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The key objective of this operation is to improve the global environment by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. Most individual schemes to be financed will be small and are expected to have limited environmental impacts, however, some of the schemes if located in the EU might well be categorized as Annex II-type projects under the EIA Directive, which would require review by the competent authority for the need to carry out an EIA. The investment schemes shall be prepared in line with the relevant national and EU environmental standards, including due consideration for protection of sites of nature conservation, as well as the social safeguards of the Bank.

Procurement will have to be undertaken in accordance with the Bank’s Procurement Guidelines.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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