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HOSPITAL SON DURETA PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 130,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 130,000,000
Health : € 130,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/11/2011 : € 60,000,000
7/04/2009 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Initial - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - ES

Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/04/2009
20080105
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Hospital Son Dureta PPP

Comunidad Autonoma de las Islas Baleares (CAIB)

 

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 130 million.
Estimated at EUR 300 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of the new Son Dureta University Hospital in the island of Mallorca, Baleares.

The new hospital will replace the existing hospital, at a nearby location, upgrading the offer of local hospital services to the population of the city of Palma and to the rest of the Island of Mallorca. It will provide specialist (tertiary) services to the whole of the Balearic Islands and will continue to act as the Islands’ University hospital.

 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify the EIA screening decision of the Competent Authority during appraisal.

 

The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement issues will be studied during appraisal.

 

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - Initial - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - ES

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications