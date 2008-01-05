Hospital Son Dureta PPP

Summary sheet
Comunidad Autonoma de las Islas Baleares (CAIB)
Construction of the new Son Dureta University Hospital in the island of Mallorca, Baleares.
The new hospital will replace the existing hospital, at a nearby location, upgrading the offer of local hospital services to the population of the city of Palma and to the rest of the Island of Mallorca. It will provide specialist (tertiary) services to the whole of the Balearic Islands and will continue to act as the Islands’ University hospital.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify the EIA screening decision of the Competent Authority during appraisal.
The Bank requires the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement issues will be studied during appraisal.
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