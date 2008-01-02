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ACS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 98,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 98,000,000
Transport : € 9,800,000
Industry : € 24,500,000
Energy : € 63,700,000
Signature date(s)
7/06/2013 : € 9,800,000
7/06/2013 : € 24,500,000
7/06/2013 : € 63,700,000
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACS RDI
Related public register
12/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACS RDI
Related press
Spain: EUR 98 million loan for ACS’s RDI programme

Summary sheet

Release date
23 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/06/2013
20080102
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ACS RDI
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 98 million
EUR 196 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a range of research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in different sectors, most of them related to sustainable transport and related infrastructure, as well as renewable energy, capture and storage.

RDI activities in the fields of (i) sustainable transport – optimised and integrated safer urban mobility and efficient electric driving cycles; including prototype vehicles and auxiliary infrastructure for magnetic levitation powered rail transport; and (ii) (renewable) energy – solar energy capture and storage, and off-shore smart electricity transportation systems.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised for the same purpose. The project would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the potential impacts of some of the capital expenditure investments involved.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

The project may be financed under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), which is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACS RDI
12/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACS RDI
Other links
Related press
Spain: EUR 98 million loan for ACS’s RDI programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACS RDI
Publication Date
2 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46501413
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20080102
Sector(s)
Transport
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACS RDI
Publication Date
12 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79161376
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20080102
Sector(s)
Transport
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACS RDI
Related public register
12/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
ACS RDI
Data sheet
ACS RDI
Related press
Spain: EUR 98 million loan for ACS’s RDI programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EUR 98 million loan for ACS’s RDI programme
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ACS RDI
Related public register
12/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ACS RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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