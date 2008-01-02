Summary sheet
The project concerns a range of research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in different sectors, most of them related to sustainable transport and related infrastructure, as well as renewable energy, capture and storage.
RDI activities in the fields of (i) sustainable transport – optimised and integrated safer urban mobility and efficient electric driving cycles; including prototype vehicles and auxiliary infrastructure for magnetic levitation powered rail transport; and (ii) (renewable) energy – solar energy capture and storage, and off-shore smart electricity transportation systems.
The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised for the same purpose. The project would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the potential impacts of some of the capital expenditure investments involved.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
The project may be financed under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), which is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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