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IVF LOAN FOR SMES I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 200,000,000
Credit lines : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2008 : € 40,000,000
16/07/2009 : € 50,000,000
14/05/2009 : € 50,000,000
20/11/2008 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: European Investment Bank lends EUR 1.275 billion for projects in the Valencia region

Summary sheet

Release date
12 September 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/11/2008
20080099
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IVF Credit Line V
Instituto Valenciano de Finanzas
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million.
EUR 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Credit line for the financing of SMEs and municipalities in the region of Valencia.

Promoter, project size and allocation procedures will be those normally applied by the Bank for credit lines to SMEs. Along the lines of IVF’s strategy plan 2005-2009, lending to municipalities will be enhanced from 2007 onwards, and it is therefore envisaged that part of the loan proceeds will be partially on lent to municipalities or public entities in favour of eligible investments in infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The finance contract to be signed between the EIB and the intermediary will include a clause whereby the intermediary undertakes an unconditional obligation to include in all the underlying contracts with final beneficiaries the obligation of the latter to comply with EC directives and national legislation concerning the respect of the environment.

The finance contract to be signed between the EIB and the intermediary will include a clause whereby the intermediary undertakes an unconditional obligation to include in all the underlying contracts with final beneficiaries the obligation of the latter to comply with EC directives and national legislation concerning the procurement of public works and services.

Other links
Related press
Spain: European Investment Bank lends EUR 1.275 billion for projects in the Valencia region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: European Investment Bank lends EUR 1.275 billion for projects in the Valencia region
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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