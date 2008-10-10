Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

AVE MADRID VALENCIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 1,300,000,000
Transport : € 1,300,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2009 : € 150,000,000
12/03/2009 : € 500,000,000
4/07/2011 : € 650,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Raf Valencia - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Estación Utiel Requena - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Cuenca Motilla Albacete - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Motilla Valencia - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Madrid Cuenca - ES
Related press
Spain: EIB finances Madrid-Valencia high-speed line

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/03/2009
20080094
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AVE Madrid – Valencia

Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (ADIF).

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Around EUR 1300 million.
Around EUR 6 000 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of some 365 km of high-speed rail infrastructure between Madrid-Valencia.

The project is a priority TEN and a key component of the Spanish high-speed rail network. The new line will connect with the Mediterranean corridor and from there to Barcelona and France.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws shall be ensured.

Procurement procedures applied by the promoter are in compliance with Council Directives applicable to public authorities’ procurement, and national legislation.

Comments

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Raf Valencia - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Estación Utiel Requena - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Cuenca Motilla Albacete - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Motilla Valencia - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Madrid Cuenca - ES
Related press
Spain: EIB finances Madrid-Valencia high-speed line

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB finances Madrid-Valencia high-speed line
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Raf Valencia - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Estación Utiel Requena - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Cuenca Motilla Albacete - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Motilla Valencia - ES
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Madrid Cuenca - ES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications