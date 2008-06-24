A1 STRYKOW - PYRZOWICE TEN-T PPP

Summary sheet
Design, Build, Finance and Operate concession contract for about 180 km of new 2x2 motorway between Strykow in the outskirts of Lodz and Pyrzowice in the outskirts of Katowice on a mixture of new and old alignment.
This section of the A1 lies on the TEN-T Priority Axis Project Number 25, motorway axis Gdansk-Brno/Bratislava-Wien.
The project falls under Annex I of EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC and 92/42/EEC Habitats Directive. A detailed analysis of the impact and mitigation measures will be performed during appraisal.
During appraisal, the Bank will review the procurement procedures and their conformity to the provisions of Directive 2004/18/EC.
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