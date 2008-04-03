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ZLIN REGIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 52,734,596.51
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 52,734,596.51
Transport : € 23,730,568.43
Composite infrastructure : € 29,004,028.08
Signature date(s)
18/09/2008 : € 9,096,422.09
18/09/2008 : € 11,117,849.22
15/10/2010 : € 14,634,146.34
15/10/2010 : € 17,886,178.86
Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: CZK 800 million for regional infrastructure in the Zlín Region
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB provides CZK 500 million for upgrading regional infrastructure in the Zlín region

Summary sheet

Release date
3 April 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/09/2008
20080055
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Zlin Regional Infrastructure II
The Region of Zlín (Zlínský kraj)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to CZK 2 billion
Approx. CZK 7 billion
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The credit, to be set up as a framework facility, will cover the Zlín Region’s needs pertaining to the 2007-13 EU Structural Funds programming period. The project will comprise schemes included in the Regional operational programme Central Moravia and in national sectoral operational programmes, as well as possibly some schemes without any EU grant assistance.

The project will promote favourable conditions for economic and social development in a Convergence objective region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current environmental legislation in the Czech Republic is based on Act No 100/2001 on EIA and Act No 117/1992 on Nature and Landscape Protection – Natura 2000 and reflects relevant EU legislation.

EU Procurement Directives have been transposed into the national legislation (Act No 137/2006), and appropriate procedures will be applied for tendering of services, supplies and works.

Other links
Related press
Czech Republic: CZK 800 million for regional infrastructure in the Zlín Region
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB provides CZK 500 million for upgrading regional infrastructure in the Zlín region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Czech Republic: CZK 800 million for regional infrastructure in the Zlín Region
Related press
Czech Republic: EIB provides CZK 500 million for upgrading regional infrastructure in the Zlín region
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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