Aeroport Enfidha

Summary sheet
TAV Tunisie SA, a Special Purpose Company (SPC) created by the Turkish sponsor TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS for the purpose of the two concession agreements for Monastir and Enfidha. TAV Tunisie SA was established under Tunisian Law and is domiciled in Tunisia.
Construction of a new airport at Enfidha, Tunisia under a 40-year concession to serve the coastal area between Tunis and Monastir.
The project will contribute to improved transport infrastructure by expanding airport capacity in Tunisia, which is in particular needed for the development of tourism in Tunisia. The development and upgrading of tourism infrastructure is one of the key priorities of the Tunisian government. In addition, the project is supporting the objectives of the Barcelona process and those of the Country Strategy Paper for Tunisia under the European Neighbourhood and Partnership Instrument (2007-2013).
The project was subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process under Tunisian law and documents comprising the environmental impact study were prepared between 2000 and 2002 during the early design development stage. As part of the requirements of the Concession Agreement the concessionaire has prepared an environmental impact study which includes an Environmental Management Plan. The environmental procedures followed will be examined in detail during appraisal of the project.
The conceding authority has confirmed that the procurement for the BOT concession was awarded following open international tendering. The construction contract is a lump sum turnkey contract with the EPC contractor. The Bank would need to verify during appraisal that the procurement procedures have been in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
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