Puerto De Valencia Expansion Norte

Summary sheet
Autoridad Portuaria De Valencia
The project consists of a seaward expansion of the Port of Valencia, including the construction of a new external breakwater and infrastructure for a new container terminal area.
The project will almost double the container handling capacity of the port from about 3.7 million TEUs at the four existing terminals to 7.1 million TEUs.
The project falls under Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC, requiring a full EIA carried out from March 2005 to August 2007, including environmental impact studies and public consultation. The environmental authorisation was issued by the Ministerio de Medio Ambiente and published on 16 August 2007 in the Spanish Official Journal. The Direcció General de Gestió del Medi Natural issued a declaration (Form A) on 1 October 2007, stating that the project has been subject of an appropriate assessment in line with the Habitats Directive and will not affect any nature conservation area.
Compliant with EU directives.
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