Dong UK Renewables

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Nesa Alle 1
DK-2820 Gentofte Denmark
web: www.dongenergy.dk
Carsten Blennow
Funding Manager – Group Treasury & Risk Management
phone: +45 9955 9753
Construction and operation of the Gunfleet Sands Offshore Windfarm, consisting of two phases, Phase 1 with 30 turbines (108 MW) and Phase 2 with 18 turbines (64 MW).
The total area of the Phase 1 development is 10 km2 and 7.5 km2 for Phase 2.
The Project contributes to the UK’s energy policy, committed to delivering the Government’s goals of safe, secure and sustainable energy supplies and ultimately a low-carbon economy, through competitive and independently regulated energy markets.
The Project falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Thus, the Project’s sub-schemes are subject to an EIA based on a case-by-case decision or defined criteria set by the competent authorities. An EIA has been undertaken for both phases of the project, with a permit granted for the first phase, the second phase being under approval.
The Promoter is required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, including the publication in Official Journal of EC as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
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