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THFC URBAN RENEWAL V

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 127,080,950.57
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 127,080,950.57
Urban development : € 127,080,950.57
Signature date(s)
14/11/2008 : € 127,080,950.57
Other links
Related press
UK social housing receives welcome finance boost from EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
19 June 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/11/2008
20070521
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
THFC Urban Renewal V

The Housing Finance Corporation Limited, a dedicated, not-for-profit financial intermediary and lender to the UK social housing market.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to GBP 150 million
Not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Objectives

Financing of small and medium sized urban regeneration projects undertaken by regulated UK Housing Associations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws shall be ensured. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects – modernising, rehabilitation and new construction of social housing and associated social and urban infrastructure in mostly built-up urban areas – it is unlikely that an EIA would be required in most cases.

Compliance with the EU procurement directives and national laws shall be sensured.

Comments

Construction

Other links
Related press
UK social housing receives welcome finance boost from EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
UK social housing receives welcome finance boost from EIB
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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