Emscher Umbau

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Emschergenossenschaft
The project concerns the restructuring of a regional wastewater system in the northern part of the Ruhr territory in North Rhine Westphalia (in particular investments from 2010-2013).
The overall objective of the project is the renaturation of the River Emscher of a length of about 85 km, to disconnect the present raw and open wastewater discharges and to take account of stormwater/flooding requirements.
The main objective of the project is the compliance with the water quality and service standard set by the EC directives. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by 97/11/EC, and 2003/35/EC, will be respected. The promoter will, prior to the presentation to the Bank’s Board, be responsible for transmitting to the Bank the non-technical summary of the EIA for publication on the Bank’s web. In addition, for any part of the project that may impact on a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to provide to the Bank information on the mitigation measures required to comply with the Habitats Directive.
The Bank will request from the promoter that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement Directives 2004/17/EC, 2004/18/EC and 2009/81/EC) with publication of the tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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