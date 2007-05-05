Tallink Ropax

Summary sheet
The project concerns the purchase of a new RoPAX ferry to be employed on the Promoter’s existing Tallinn-Helsinki route. The vessel will be delivered in June 2008.
The project should strengthen the market position of an EU-based niche shipping player, operating a number of routes in the north Baltic Sea, including currently 3 vessels on the Tallinn- Helsinki route.
The project is expected to have no significant environmental impact. The Bank's services will verify all environmental and safety issues during the project's due diligence. No EIA is required for the project, as it does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC.
Procurement of the ship’s design and construction is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. Any route concession contracts or tenders will also be verified during the project's due diligence.
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