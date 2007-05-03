EAU ET ASSAINISSEMENT - CASA

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Crédit Agricole SA.
The operation consists of a framework loan with Crédit Agricole SA, the purpose of which is to finance public investment in the environmental field and, in particular, the water and sanitation sector.
The project will specifically focus on the following aspects:
- upgrading sewage treatment plants, a prerequisite for safeguarding water as laid down by the national water law;
- protecting water catchment areas
- extending and rehabilitating drinking water and wastewater networks.
- saving water by reducing leaks;
- developing alternative resources.
Compliance with EU directives and national regulations on environmental protection is required. In view of the type, size and nature of the sub-projects (e.g. sewage treatment plants), some Environmental Impact Assessments will be required.
The Bank and the financial intermediary will ask the final beneficiaries to ensure that the contracts concerning the implementation of projects comply with EU directives and national regulations on procurement and that the calls for tender are published in the Official Journal of the European Union, where applicable.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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