TRAMWAY D ORLEANS II

Summary sheet
Construction of the 2nd tram line in Orléans, Region Centre.
Offering a new high quality public transport service in Orléans will increase the attractiveness of public transport compared to private cars, thus reducing the overall impact of urban transport on the environment.
The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive: accordingly, an EIA is not formally required. An environmental impact analysis was carried out in order to comply with national legislation concerning environmental issues and the Public Inquiry Process.
The promoter is subject to and follows the EU procurement procedures, including publication in the EU Official Journal. All contracts over the relevant EU Directive thresholds will be put out to international tendering. Under these conditions, the procedures adopted by the promoter are suitable for the project and acceptable to the Bank.
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