DASOS TIMBERLAND FUND 1 SCA SICAV-FIS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Dasos capital Oy
The proposed project is an investment fund providing equity and quasi-equity for the acquisition of timberland assets principally located within the EU and Russia but also in other global regions.
The objectives of the fund are to establish a diversified portfolio of timberland assets. These investments will contribute in particular to EU and EIB priority objectives with regard to the environment and to combating climate change whilst at the same time aiming to provide an attractive return for investors.
In the EU, initial afforestation and reforestation for the purposes of conversion to another type of land use falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The decision of the Competent Authority whether to require an EIA on the basis of Annex III of the Directive will be assessed, as well as the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ 92/43/EEC and Birds’ 79/409/EEC Directives). The same approach and principles as contained in EU law will be applied outside EU.
The Fund’s investment guidelines will be required to ensure that contracts for the implementation of individual schemes have been tendered in accordance with the relevant EU legislation, including publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Details will be verified during appraisal.
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