Economic Competitiveness Co-financing

Summary sheet
Republic of Hungary, represented by the Ministry of Finance
The project will support the NSRF and related investments in policy areas identified by the Economic Development Operational Programme (EDOP, Commission CCI n. 2007HU161PO001) for the 2007-2013 programming period. The interventions will focus mainly on the following sectors: R&D and innovation for competitiveness (33.7%); complex development of enterprises (focusing on SMEs, 31.1%); improvement of the modern business environment (7.7%); financial instruments (23.9%); technical assistance (3.6%).
The Project aims at facilitating and accelerating the implementation of investment schemes responding to the EU policy priorities defined in an OP approved in line with EU regulations and policies. It concerns all Hungarian regions covered by the Convergence objective, i.e. at the exclusion of the capital region of Central Hungary.
"The project, being a multi-sector multi-scheme operation, it will have a number of effects on the environment, including the reduction of pollution, rehabilitation of contaminated sites, environmental protection, improved water and wastewater services. The Bank will require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU directives, including SEA, EIA, Habitats and Birds Directives."
In accordance with the Bank's policy, in the field of public procurement the Promoter will be required to ensure that schemes undertaken using EIB funds comply with the relevant applicable EU and national legislation.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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