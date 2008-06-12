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ECONOMIC COMPETITIVENESS CO-FINANCING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 500,000,000
Services : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/01/2009 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 735 million for priority projects co-financed with EU Funds

Summary sheet

Release date
12 June 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/01/2009
20070442
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Economic Competitiveness Co-financing

Republic of Hungary, represented by the Ministry of Finance

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 440 million.
EUR 2936 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support the NSRF and related investments in policy areas identified by the Economic Development Operational Programme (EDOP, Commission CCI n. 2007HU161PO001) for the 2007-2013 programming period. The interventions will focus mainly on the following sectors: R&D and innovation for competitiveness (33.7%); complex development of enterprises (focusing on SMEs, 31.1%); improvement of the modern business environment (7.7%); financial instruments (23.9%); technical assistance (3.6%).

The Project aims at facilitating and accelerating the implementation of investment schemes responding to the EU policy priorities defined in an OP approved in line with EU regulations and policies. It concerns all Hungarian regions covered by the Convergence objective, i.e. at the exclusion of the capital region of Central Hungary.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

"The project, being a multi-sector multi-scheme operation, it will have a number of effects on the environment, including the reduction of pollution, rehabilitation of contaminated sites, environmental protection, improved water and wastewater services. The Bank will require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the relevant EU directives, including SEA, EIA, Habitats and Birds Directives."

In accordance with the Bank's policy, in the field of public procurement the Promoter will be required to ensure that schemes undertaken using EIB funds comply with the relevant applicable EU and national legislation.

Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 735 million for priority projects co-financed with EU Funds

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB lends EUR 735 million for priority projects co-financed with EU Funds
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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