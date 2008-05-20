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ENERJISA HYDROPOWER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 135,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 135,000,000
Energy : € 135,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/07/2008 : € 135,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Kavsakbendi Dam, HPP and Quarries Project - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sariguzel Dam, Hepp and Borrow Sites Project - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Hacininoglu Regulator and Hepp Project - EN
Related press
Turkey: EIB lends EUR 135 M for hydro-power project

Summary sheet

Release date
20 May 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/07/2008
20070437
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Enerjisa Hydropower Development
Enerjisa Enerji Uretim A.S.

 

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 135 million
Estimated at EUR 700 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The construction and operation of several small and medium size Hydro Electric Power Plants with an expected installed capacity of more than 900 MW. The plants are either run of river or they have reservoir’s smaller than 15 square kilometres.

Support the development of renewable energy resources in Turkey and further develop the country’s hydro power potential.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (85/337/EEC) as amended, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. In this case, as the installed capacity for each plant – except for two small run of river developments – is likely to exceed 50MW, they will require an EIA under national legislation.

Publication in the OJEU will be undertaken for items financed by the EIB, in line with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Kavsakbendi Dam, HPP and Quarries Project - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sariguzel Dam, Hepp and Borrow Sites Project - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Hacininoglu Regulator and Hepp Project - EN
Related press
Turkey: EIB lends EUR 135 M for hydro-power project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Turkey: EIB lends EUR 135 M for hydro-power project
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Kavsakbendi Dam, HPP and Quarries Project - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sariguzel Dam, Hepp and Borrow Sites Project - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Hacininoglu Regulator and Hepp Project - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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