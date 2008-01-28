High Speed Mobile Network Expansion.

Summary sheet
Magyar Telekom Tavkoezlesi Nyrt
Upgrading and development of the MTTN’s mobile networks, primarily to further support the deployment of broadband services in Hungary.
The project concerns the promoter’s coverage expansion and network upgrade of the existing second and third generation (2G / 3G) mobile network in Hungary. In particular the investments are geared to increase rural 3G coverage and to migrate the basic network infrastructure (including core, transmisson and radio access network) to a common and more cost efficient one, also allowing advanced broadband services.
The project does not fall under Annex I or II of EIA directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Generally mobile networks based on GSM/UMTS technology have limited environmental effects. The visual impact of base station towers or other impacts can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures.
According to the new utility directive 2004/17/EC the Telecom sector is exempt from public procurement procedures due to its competitive nature. Hence the purchasing by the private promoter is no longer regulated and it might opt for other suitable procedures, which are in the interest of the project.
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