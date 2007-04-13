SMAT Settore Idrico Torino II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The operation concerns two underground water supply pipelines: (i) one supplying 27 municipalities in the Val di Susa (length: 66.7 km; diameter 700 mm) with surface water from an existing dam; (ii) the other one supplying the city of Turin from an existing well field (length: 11.8 km, diameter 1,600 mm), substituting an existing pipeline of 1928.
To improve the quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness of water supply in the Province of Turin.
The purpose of the project is compliance with the environmental water quality and service standards set by the EC directives (e.g. EU Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC).The requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by Directive 2003/35/EC, will be respected. For any works that may impact on a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to comply with the Habitats Directive.
As a company performing a public service, and as recalled in the Concession contract, SMAT must follow national and EU procurement laws for any works and services contracts. The Bank will require from the promoter that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement laws (Dir 93/38, 2004/17/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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