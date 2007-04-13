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SMAT SETTORE IDRICO TORINO II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 80,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/06/2008 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT

Summary sheet

Release date
27 November 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2008
20070413
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SMAT Settore Idrico Torino II
SMAT – Società Metropolitana Acque Torino S.p.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80.00 million.
EUR 160.00 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation concerns two underground water supply pipelines: (i) one supplying 27 municipalities in the Val di Susa (length: 66.7 km; diameter 700 mm) with surface water from an existing dam; (ii) the other one supplying the city of Turin from an existing well field (length: 11.8 km, diameter 1,600 mm), substituting an existing pipeline of 1928.

To improve the quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness of water supply in the Province of Turin.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The purpose of the project is compliance with the environmental water quality and service standards set by the EC directives (e.g. EU Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC).The requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by Directive 2003/35/EC, will be respected. For any works that may impact on a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to comply with the Habitats Directive.

As a company performing a public service, and as recalled in the Concession contract, SMAT must follow national and EU procurement laws for any works and services contracts. The Bank will require from the promoter that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement laws (Dir 93/38, 2004/17/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications