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SCANIA TRUCKS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 317,860,586.4
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 317,860,586.4
Industry : € 317,860,586.4
Signature date(s)
30/09/2008 : € 317,860,586.4
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - SV

Summary sheet

Release date
5 May 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2008
20070411
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Scania Trucks RDI
Scania CV AB (publ)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Loan up to SEK 3bn (EUR 320 million).
Approximately SEK 7bn (EUR 745 million).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the part-financing of Scania’s annual R&D expenditures in the 2008-2010 period.

The project concerns RDI activities regarding engine technology (fuel efficiency, reduction of NOx and particulate emissions), hybrid technologies and chassis development in order to meet forthcoming legislative requirements (emissions standards, safety).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A part of the project is expected to fall under Annex 2 of the EU directive 97/11 and an EIA is at the discretion of the national competent authorities. The R&D activities are a continuation of on-going activities in existing facilities, already authorised, and are not expected to have significant effects on the environment. It will be verified during the appraisal whether the competent authority has required an EIA for new fixed assets.

EU procurement regulation does not apply to this private industry project.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - SV

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications