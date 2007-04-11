Scania Trucks RDI

Summary sheet
The project concerns the part-financing of Scania’s annual R&D expenditures in the 2008-2010 period.
The project concerns RDI activities regarding engine technology (fuel efficiency, reduction of NOx and particulate emissions), hybrid technologies and chassis development in order to meet forthcoming legislative requirements (emissions standards, safety).
A part of the project is expected to fall under Annex 2 of the EU directive 97/11 and an EIA is at the discretion of the national competent authorities. The R&D activities are a continuation of on-going activities in existing facilities, already authorised, and are not expected to have significant effects on the environment. It will be verified during the appraisal whether the competent authority has required an EIA for new fixed assets.
EU procurement regulation does not apply to this private industry project.
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