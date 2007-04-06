Derba Midroc Cement Company

Summary sheet
The project consists in the development of a greenfield cement plant and the adjacent limestone quarry as well as the related infrastructure.
The project, with a full capacity of 2.5 millions tons of cement per year, will produce 30% of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) and 70% of Pozzolan Portland Cement (PPC) to be sold on the domestic market.
The project will contribute to reduce the current shortage in cement in Ethiopia and help reduce prices. The project will have a high positive impact on the local economy and will contribute to alleviate poverty.
An equivalent project in the EU would fall under Annex II of Directive 97/11 as amended by Directive 2003/35. An Environmental and Social Impact Assessment study has been prepared by an independent consultant. This includes the quarry, the plant site and the access roads. The process included public consultations. The project involves a limited population resettlement for which a Resettlement Action Plan is being implemented.
If located in the EU, the project would not be subject to EU Procurement Directives. The main equipment and services for the project have been tendered to international companies, in line with the Bank’s procurement policy.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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