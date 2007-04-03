Cluj/Salaj CASSA Water Project

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Summary sheet
Regional operating company for water and wastewater services in Cluj and Salaj counties.
Co-financing of the investment project for expansion and rehabilitation of the water and waste water networks, construction and refurbishment of pumping stations and treatment facilities for water and wastewater. The project is part of the Priority Axis 1 of the Romanian Sector Operational Programme for Environment (SOP ENV), supported by Cohesion Funds, with end of implementation expected by 2013.
The project aims toimprove public health and environment protection in the region comprising the counties Cluj and Salaj in Romania, by upgrading the essential water and wastewater infrastructure. The investments affect a population of around 520.000 inhabitants.
The project has an overall positive environmental impact. As a project benefiting of EU cohesion funding, evidence will be sought providing that environmental, nature conservation and other analogous requirements are properly addressed, specifically compliance with regard to EIA procedures (EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC).
The promoter is a publicly owned entity providing a public utility service and is subject to EU public procurement regulations (Directive 2004/17/CEE for utilities) as mirrored in the national public procurement regulations. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the contracts under the project shall be tendered in accordance with these regulations.
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