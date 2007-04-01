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ASSAINISSEMENT DAKAR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Senegal : € 20,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2008 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 50 million loan from AFD and EIB to Government of Senegal for cleaning up the Bay of Hann

Summary sheet

Release date
23 May 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2008
20070401
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Dakar Sanitation
ONAS (Office national de l’assainissement du Sénégal), a State-owned company, responsible for operating the urban sanitation public utility in Senegal.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will help to substantially improve the environmental situation in Hann Bay and reduce the health risks stemming from the discharge of untreated domestic and industrial effluent into the natural environment.

The purpose of the project to clean up Hann Bay, located south-east of the city of Dakar, is to restore water quality in the bay.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project addresses key environmental and health issues and therefore qualifies as a priority urban sanitation operation under Senegal's Drinking Water and Sewerage Programme for the Millennium (PEPAM).

The contracts will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union and let in compliance with EU Directive 2004/18/EC and the Bank's Guide to Procurement (February 2004 version).

Other links
Related press
EUR 50 million loan from AFD and EIB to Government of Senegal for cleaning up the Bay of Hann

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 50 million loan from AFD and EIB to Government of Senegal for cleaning up the Bay of Hann
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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