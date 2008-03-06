Truck and Bus Tyre Plant in Poland

Summary sheet
Construction of a new plant for the production of up to 5000 truck and bus tyres per day, located in north-western Poland.
The project encompasses the construction of a green field, truck and bus tyre plant in north-western Poland, which is a convergence area. The new plant aims to enhance the company's supply base for the region and to expand the promoter’s production capacities to meet rising demand. It is expected that several hundreds of jobs will be created as a result of the investment.
The project’s compliance with applicable national and EU environmental legislation has been verified during appraisal. The project related environmental impact report was published by the authority and received no comments or reservations by the public or by environmental organisations.
Procurement is in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.
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