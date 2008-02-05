M6 DUNAUJVAROS-SZEKSZARD - PPP

Summary sheet
Design, build, finance and operation (DBFO) of a new 2x2 motorway from Dunaujvaros to Szekszard (66 km) on the M6 corridor (TENs V/c).
The project is part of the TEN network V/c and thus part of the high capacity cross-border link to a likely Member State in the near future (Croatia) and further to Bosnia & Herzegovina and the Adriatic Sea. The financing of the project would be in line with the Bank’s transport TENs policy.
The proposed project will be required to comply with the relevant national legal framework, to be acceptable in environmental terms to EIB and in line with EU environmental policy. In particular, a formal EIA is required in compliance with the requirements of the EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC requires an assessment of the impacts of the investment on the natural habitat and habitat of species, as well as any Natura 2000 sites.
The contracting authority is a public promoter obliged to comply with the European Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC of 31 March 2004 and National Public Procurement legislation. The call for tender was published in the OJEU and was launched in December 2007.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.