PG ENTREPRISES TUNISIENNES V

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The loan consists of a credit line to selected Tunisian banks. The projects targeted in the sectors mentioned below will consist of small and medium-scale schemes involving the creation, modernisation, expansion and rehabilitation of local enterprises.
The operation meets the objectives of the reinforced Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment and Partnership (FEMIP) with regard to private sector development (financing of small and medium-sized schemes), the strengthening of the financial sector and industrial modernisation.
All sub-projects financed under the proposed loan must meet the EIB's requirements with respect to credit lines and comply with the relevant national legislation, which is often comparable to current EU directives. In certain specific cases, approval by the National Environmental Protection Agency (ANPE) will be required.
Usual rules applicable to private sector projects financed by credit lines.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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