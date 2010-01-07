BRAZIL CLIMATE CHANGE MITIGATION FL

Summary sheet
Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social
The purpose of the framework loan is to mainly part finance small to medium size projects implemented by the private sector in Brazil focusing in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors.
Contributing to i) the development of clean energy, ii) support the EU Brazil Strategic Partnership which foresees, inter alia, cooperation in promoting sustainable development and fighting climate change.
Individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small or medium-sized with limited environmental aspects. All projects shall be prepared in line with the relevant environmental guidelines, including due consideration for protection of sites of nature conservation.
The schemes financed under the framework loan will be developed by private companies that would not be subject to EU public procurement procedures. Eligible investments shall comprise components and works that are procured in line with established best market practice following principles of economy, efficiency, and transparency.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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General enquiries and comments
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