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PRIVATE SECTOR FACILITIES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 195,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lebanon : € 195,000,000
Credit lines : € 195,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2007 : € 20,000,000
27/12/2007 : € 25,000,000
21/12/2007 : € 30,000,000
27/12/2007 : € 60,000,000
20/12/2007 : € 60,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
16 January 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2007
20070351
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Private Sector Facilities Global Loan

Bank Audi, BankMed, Banque Libano-Francaise, Byblos Bank, Fransabank

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 195 million.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The credit line is aimed at the partial financing of long-term investments undertaken by private sector small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in all eligible sectors of the Lebanese economy.

Small and medium sized enterprises are the main source of private sector growth in Lebanon, and supporting them and the development of local financial markets are priority activities under the European Neighbour and Partnership Countries Mandate. The proposed line of credit will improve the availability of long-term funding to a spectrum of final beneficiaries in a number of eligible sectors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All investments financed from the resources made available by the Bank through credit line operations are required to comply with the relevant national legal framework and be acceptable to the Bank, in environmental terms in line, as appropriate, with EU environmental policy and legislation.

The Bank’s standard procurement guidelines for Global Loans will apply.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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