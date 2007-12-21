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JEREMIE - FINANCE WALES FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,575,848.74
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 80,575,848.74
Credit lines : € 80,575,848.74
Signature date(s)
8/04/2009 : € 80,575,848.74
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: Welsh SMEs benefit from EU Jeremie initiative to the tune of GBP 75m

Summary sheet

Release date
21 December 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/04/2009
20070348
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Jeremie - Finance Wales Fund IV
Finance Wales plc (“FW”), a wholly owned subsidiary company of the Welsh Assembly Government.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to GBP 75 million.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project concerns a credit line to a Venture Capital and Loan Fund to be set up by FW. FW is seeking to launch a pan-Wales Venture Capital and Loan Fund to provide risk capital in Wales under the Jeremie initiative (“Joint European Resources for Micro to Medium Enterprises”) This Jeremie fund will provide a range of finance to SMEs, including credit lines, equity and mezzanine investment.

Provision of finance for SMEs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with national regulations transposing EU environment directives will be required.

The fund will be subject to a formal tender process for the fund management contracts.

Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: Welsh SMEs benefit from EU Jeremie initiative to the tune of GBP 75m

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: Welsh SMEs benefit from EU Jeremie initiative to the tune of GBP 75m
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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