Torfaen Urban Renewal

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Programme of renewal and improvement of social housing stock integrated within the County Borough’s broader-based regeneration strategy. The operation is to finance the refurbishment programme undertaken by the borrower and comprises adaptation, catch-up repairs and improvement works to the stock.
The project aims to improve the condition and standard of social housing currently owned by the local authority. It is eligible for EIB financing under Art 267 (a) and (c) of the Treaty on European Union: improvement of the urban environment and social cohesion in a regionally assisted area.
Compliance with the EC environmental directives and national laws shall be ensured. Given the scale and nature of the sub-projects – modernising, rehabilitation of the social housing stock, upgrading associated urban infrastructure – it is unlikely, in most cases, that an EIA would be required.
Compliance with the EC procurement directives and national laws shall be ensured.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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