ACADEMIC R & D (HIGH EDUCATION II)

Summary sheet
The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Hungary, through the Ministry of Education and Culture.
Budapest University of Techonology and Economics and regional universities including University of Miskolc, University of Pécs, University of Szeged and the University of West-Hungary.
Rehabilitation and modernisation of the research facilities and scientific equipment and investment in knowledge production and academic R&D performed by university staff during the period 2009-2011.
The project will contribute to enhance the quality and efficiency of scientific work and expand research activities in Hungary.
The Republic of Hungary is subject to applicable EU Law and has adopted environmental legislation in line with standards mandated by the relevant EU Directives. The R&D activities will be carried out within the existing university facilities and are not expected to materially change current R&D practices at the universities. The research activities themselves may lead to the production of goods and services with improved environmental characteristics.
Hungarian public procurement law complies fully with Directive EC/2004/18 and its predecessors, Directives 92/50/EEC, 93/36/EEC and 93/37/EEC. Hence the promoters are expected to ensure that any required tenders be organised in compliance with these procurement directives.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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