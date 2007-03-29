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SME FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Syrian Arab Republic : € 80,000,000
Credit lines : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/12/2007 : € 80,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
13 September 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2007
20070329
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SME Fund II
The promoter is the Ministry of Finance of the Syrian Arab Republic. The financial intermediaries will be a number of public and private sector banks.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed credit line facility is aimed at the partial financing of long-term investments undertaken by private sector small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in all eligible sectors of the Syrian economy. The proposed operation builds on the existing SME Fund I operation, signed in 2003.

The project’s objective would be to assist the development of Syria’s private sector and encourage progress with market liberalisation and financial sector reform. The credit line would support investments in a wide number of sectors (including industry, services, infrastructure, tourism, energy, environmental protection, health and education) while contributing to the development of term finance, an important element for the development of the financial system.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All investments financed from the resources made available by the Bank through credit line operations are required to comply with the relevant national legal framework and be acceptable, in environmental terms, to the Bank in line, as appropriate, with the EU Environmental policy and legislation.

The Bank’s standard procurement guidelines for credit lines will be applied.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications

European Investment Bank | European Investment Fund

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