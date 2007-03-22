Dong Energy Wind Power

Summary sheet
Dong Energy A/S, headquartered in Fredericia.
The project will consist of the construction of the Horns Rev II off-shore wind farm (up to 210 MWe), located in the North Sea, off the south west coast of Denmark, next to the existing Horns Rev off-shore wind farm.
The development of renewable energy capacity, using an indigenous source of energy, will support European and national targets for renewable energy generation and contribute to diversification of energy supply. Electricity generation from wind will displace fossil fuel-fired generation and thus avoid the associated emissions of CO2, NOx, and SO2. The project is therefore in line with the Bank's priority objectives of supporting renewable energy and the rational use of energy.
By virtue of their technical characteristics, the projects fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC with regard to Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The Bank will review the details of the environmental procedures followed for all sub-schemes of the project, including the results of potential EIAs, mitigating measures to be applied, and any effects on nature conservation sites (“Habitats” Directive 92/43/EEC and the Natura 2000 network).
Preliminary information provided to the Bank shows that the project is being implemented under a number of separate contracts. Publications in the EUOJ indicate that procurement procedures applied follow the provisions of relevant national and EU procurement legislation.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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