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DONG ENERGY WIND POWER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 240,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 240,000,000
Energy : € 240,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/06/2008 : € 240,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DA
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DA
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB signs GBP 250 million loan with DONG Energy A/S for London Array wind farm

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/06/2008
20070322
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Dong Energy Wind Power

Dong Energy A/S, headquartered in Fredericia.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 260 million.
Indicatively estimated at DKK 4140 million. (EUR 555 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will consist of the construction of the Horns Rev II off-shore wind farm (up to 210 MWe), located in the North Sea, off the south west coast of Denmark, next to the existing Horns Rev off-shore wind farm.

The development of renewable energy capacity, using an indigenous source of energy, will support European and national targets for renewable energy generation and contribute to diversification of energy supply. Electricity generation from wind will displace fossil fuel-fired generation and thus avoid the associated emissions of CO2, NOx, and SO2. The project is therefore in line with the Bank's priority objectives of supporting renewable energy and the rational use of energy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By virtue of their technical characteristics, the projects fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC with regard to Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The Bank will review the details of the environmental procedures followed for all sub-schemes of the project, including the results of potential EIAs, mitigating measures to be applied, and any effects on nature conservation sites (“Habitats” Directive 92/43/EEC and the Natura 2000 network).

Preliminary information provided to the Bank shows that the project is being implemented under a number of separate contracts. Publications in the EUOJ indicate that procurement procedures applied follow the provisions of relevant national and EU procurement legislation.

 

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DA
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DA
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB signs GBP 250 million loan with DONG Energy A/S for London Array wind farm

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB signs GBP 250 million loan with DONG Energy A/S for London Array wind farm
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DA
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DA
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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