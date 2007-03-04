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IMDEA I2I MADRID

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 80,000,000
Education : € 40,000,000
Services : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/03/2010 : € 40,000,000
12/03/2010 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related press
280 million to Madrid Region for infrastructure and research

Summary sheet

Release date
23 September 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/03/2010
20070304
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IMDEA I2I Madrid
Comunidad de Madrid
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million.
Up to EUR 228 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

IMDEA is a newly created public research foundation comprising eight specialised research institutes located in the Autonomous Region of Madrid, Spain. The purpose of the institutes is to promote and undertake research activities in high value added subjects not currently well-represented in the public universities of Madrid.

The project seeks to establish leading edge research institutes endowed with excellent scientific and technological equipment and infrastructure that can compete internationally in recruiting the best scholars and attracting external project finance, and that will be effective in reinforcing the research, development and innovation capabilities of companies and business enterprises in Madrid and Spain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Spain is subject to applicable EU Law and has adopted environmental legislation in line with the standards mandated by EU Directives. The promoter will have to consider the environmental impact of proposed R&D activities in the context of prevailing planning and environmental regulations. The environmental consequences of the project should be acceptable, but this will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter is required to respect national and European legislation applicable to procurement by public authorities. The Bank will ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation.

Other links
Related press
280 million to Madrid Region for infrastructure and research

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
280 million to Madrid Region for infrastructure and research
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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