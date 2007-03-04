IMDEA I2I Madrid

Summary sheet
IMDEA is a newly created public research foundation comprising eight specialised research institutes located in the Autonomous Region of Madrid, Spain. The purpose of the institutes is to promote and undertake research activities in high value added subjects not currently well-represented in the public universities of Madrid.
The project seeks to establish leading edge research institutes endowed with excellent scientific and technological equipment and infrastructure that can compete internationally in recruiting the best scholars and attracting external project finance, and that will be effective in reinforcing the research, development and innovation capabilities of companies and business enterprises in Madrid and Spain.
Spain is subject to applicable EU Law and has adopted environmental legislation in line with the standards mandated by EU Directives. The promoter will have to consider the environmental impact of proposed R&D activities in the context of prevailing planning and environmental regulations. The environmental consequences of the project should be acceptable, but this will be verified during the appraisal.
The Promoter is required to respect national and European legislation applicable to procurement by public authorities. The Bank will ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation.
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