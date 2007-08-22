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CS RISK SHARING ENERGY EFFICIENCY GL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/04/2010 : € 100,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
22 August 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/04/2010
20070292
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CS Risk Sharing Energy Efficiency GL
Česká spořitelna, a.s.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Risk sharing credit line for the financing of small- and medium-scale projects in the field of rational use of energy, energy efficiency, renewable energy as well as research, development and innovation in energy.

Financing of small- and medium-scale investments by private or public final beneficiaries of any size. The large majority of final beneficiaries are expected to be SMEs located in assisted areas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The financial intermediary will be requested to ensure compliance of the sub-projects with EU Directives, as appropriate.

The financial intermediary will be requested to insure compliance of the sub-projects with EU Directives, in particular for the award of public sector contracts, as appropriate.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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