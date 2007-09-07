FLSmidth RDI

Summary sheet
RDI investments in equipment and tooling for industrial production and mining.
Developing innovative products as well as production processes for the cement and mining industries. Special emphasis would be on developing technologies with reduced environmental impact, mainly reduction of both atmospheric emissions and energy consumption.
Environmental Impact Assessments are not required for any of the individual sub-projects composing the investment programme. The company’s operations are certified under the ISO 14001 Environmental Management System standards.
The output of the investment programme would be associated with significant environmental benefits: one of its targets is the development of technologies that reduce the environmental impact of production processes (in particular atmospheric emissions reduction) and improve their energy efficiency.The company is a world leader in the development of the so-called BAT (Best Available Technologies) for the industries to which it is a supplier.
The company supplies the equipment and services which are necessary to its R&D programme (mainly contracted workforce) using competitive bidding. This procedure, which is usual, is in the best interests of the project and in line with the Bank’s procurement policy for private industry projects.
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