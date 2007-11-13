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TERMINAL A CONTENEURS FOS 2XL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/10/2008 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France: European investment bank finance development of port of Marseille

Summary sheet

Release date
13 November 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/10/2008
20070278
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Terminal à Conteneurs Fos 2XL
Port Autonome de Marseille (PAM)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approx. EUR 100 million
Approx. EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Fos 2XL project concerns the construction of port infrastructure for two new dedicated container terminals in Fos-sur-Mer, PAM’s western harbour area. The Fos 2XL project is included in France’s long term priority transport infrastructure network.

To increase and further develop container shipping activity in the Port of Marseille.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project falls under Annex I of the EU Directive 97/11 and requires an EIA. The EIA process has been carried out by the Promoter in two phases, in 2002 for the dredging works and in 2005-2006 for other project works, with corresponding administrative authorizations granted on 8 October 2002 and 10 May 2006, respectively. The appraisal mission will verify that any impacts from the project on internationally/locally protected biodiversity areas have been subject of an appropriate assessment in line with the Habitats Directive, or that the competent authority for nature conservation has determined that this is not required.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EEC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The status of procurement for the various project components will be reviewed during appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR
Related press
France: European investment bank finance development of port of Marseille

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: European investment bank finance development of port of Marseille
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications