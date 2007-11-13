TERMINAL A CONTENEURS FOS 2XL

Summary sheet
Fos 2XL project concerns the construction of port infrastructure for two new dedicated container terminals in Fos-sur-Mer, PAM’s western harbour area. The Fos 2XL project is included in France’s long term priority transport infrastructure network.
To increase and further develop container shipping activity in the Port of Marseille.
The Project falls under Annex I of the EU Directive 97/11 and requires an EIA. The EIA process has been carried out by the Promoter in two phases, in 2002 for the dredging works and in 2005-2006 for other project works, with corresponding administrative authorizations granted on 8 October 2002 and 10 May 2006, respectively. The appraisal mission will verify that any impacts from the project on internationally/locally protected biodiversity areas have been subject of an appropriate assessment in line with the Habitats Directive, or that the competent authority for nature conservation has determined that this is not required.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EEC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. The status of procurement for the various project components will be reviewed during appraisal.
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